Joseph Harold Dale
Rancho Bernardo, CA - Joseph Harold Dale, age 78, passed away at his home in Rancho Bernardo, CA on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his sons John and Mitch and significant other, Lilly.
Joe was born in Jersey City, NJ. He was the son of Annie Eleanor and Harold Joseph Dale. He grew up in Iselin, NJ. He graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1960. He attended the Colombia Business school.
He will be greatly missed by his sons, John and Mitch Dale, significant other, Lilly, his siblings, Linda Homnick, Richard Dale, Edward Dale, George Dale, and their spouses. He had many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved and will miss him.
Joe loved life and saw the humor in every situation. He was our planner for family events, the one with the camera ready to catch the special moments on film. He loved to dance and was a great dance partner.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019