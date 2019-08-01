|
|
Joseph Henry Klemm
Bridgewater - Joseph Henry Klemm, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Son of the late Joseph Klemm and Evelyn Kopp, he was born August 26, 1950 in NYC. He was a graduate of the Music and Art High School in Manhattan in 1969 and the Mechanics Institute in NYC.
Joe was united in holy matrimony to Carol LaPadula in November of 1970. This union was blessed with 2 children, Joey and Dawn.
At an early age Joe entered into the IBEW Union Local 3 Elevators and worked for over 40 years as an Elevator Mechanic, repairing them throughout New York.
Joe never met a person he wouldn't help. He was known as the "Mr. Fixit" of the family, the neighborhood and community. As an artist he spent his life drawing, painting, as well as working with stained glass.
He will forever be cherished in the lives of his four siblings, Matthew Klemm Sr., Roseanne Smith, Dorothy McKeown, Cathy Morsellino, his children Dawn Klemm-Thomson and the late Joseph M. Klemm, his granddaughters Jamie and Kristyn Klemm, his sister-in-law and best friend Phyllis McCoy and her children Janine and Scott McCoy, his faithful companion Koto (who will miss him and all the table scraps) and countless family members and friends.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook followed by burial at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. Visiting will be from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to SHIP (www.ship908.com).
Published in Courier News on Aug. 1, 2019