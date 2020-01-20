|
|
Joseph Herold
Joseph Herold, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA before moving to Iselin in 1964. He proudly served our country in the Korean War from 1951-1953. Joe belonged to Post 2636, Iselin and he was a Fourth Degree Knight.
Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Herold; 2 Daughters Joann Jardot and Patti Parker; 4 grandchildren Jeff, Janine, Andrew and Jillian; 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 9am to 11am at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison. Funeral Mass 11:15am Wednesday January 22, 2020 at St Cecelia Church, Iselin. Follow by entombment at St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital or St. Cecelia's Church or EWTN.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020