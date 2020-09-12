Joseph Higgins
Edison - Joseph Higgins, age 47, of Edison died at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick on Wednesday September 9th. He grew up in Edison where he played 3rd base for Edison Boys Baseball. He also wrestled for Edison Rec Wrestling where he was so much bigger than his teammates that he often had to practice with his late father, Michael Higgins. Joseph then went on to be a Varsity competitor for the Edison High School Wrestling Team. He famously managed to cut 10 pounds in 1 day at the Edison Racquetball Club and then took 4th place at the prestigious Warren Hills Tournament. Joseph was also a talented trumpet player and played a "El Gato Triste" solo during his Marching Band's routine. Joseph matured at a very early age and had a full grown beard by his junior year. He managed to convince a staff member that he was a substitute teacher when he was only 16 years old. Joseph graduated from Middlesex County College and also briefly attended Rutgers University. Joseph became famous for his tailgating at Rutgers Football Games. He would delight fans by chugging beers and identifying himself as "the Amazing Higgins." He once took his magic act a little too far and walked over a trail of hot coals. Joseph was well known at these events and was often discussed by others on Rutgers Football internet forums. Joseph spent many of his early years working in various departments at the Edison Shop Rite. His favorite front end manager used to refer to him as "my Higgins." He later spent the rest of his living years working as a Postal Supervisor for the US Postal Service in Edison. He was overwhelmingly popular amongst his customers and coworkers alike. Joseph was most popular with his group of friends. He especially loved 80's music. He once convinced his friends to attend a Rick Springfield concert at the Borgata. Unfortunately, he attempted to sell a few extra tickets that he had bought and was stopped and banned for life from the casino. There was never a dull moment with Joseph and incidents like this always left his friends in hysterics. Joseph had better luck when attending events at Culture Club in NYC where he and his friends saw live performances from Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, and Samantha Fox. He later took his talents to Season's in Edison where he would DJ or Karaoke from time to time with his sisters Stacey and Dana in attendance. Joseph was an avid sports fan. He loved the New York Jets (along with his cousin Dan), Mets, and Islanders. His favorite Jets moment was watching the Vinny Testaverde "phantom" touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Draft Picks in New Brunswick. He also loved going to Walt Disney World with his friends yearly. He was famous for "checking in" all day long at his current locations on Facebook. On his final trip, he was called on stage at Jelly Rolls where he performed a dance routine to "Eye of the Tiger." Joseph was well known for driving notorious vehicles. There were 2 Black Mustangs, "the Brown Hornet," and an LTD the size of a boat. The LTD's final ride took place on Route 1 where a wheel suddenly came off and rolled down the highway. Joseph was truly one of a kind. He spoke a language that only his closest friends could understand. He was the life of the party and popular beyond comprehension. He once coined a phrase, "If he can, he will!" His friends loved it so much that they would chant it loudly and often. Joseph was like family to all of his friends, especially the Gerbas. He attended Harold's with the family every Thanksgiving and compared some of the Italian dishes to those cooked by his late mother Barbara. He also established tight bonds with the children of many of his closest friends and family, especially Matt, Jillian, Ella, Ryan, Milana, Siena, Trent, and his nephew Michael to name a few. Joseph is predeceased by his by his father Michael, mother Barbara, and sister Dana. He is survived by his sister Stacey and nephew Michael. Also surviving are several Uncles and Cousins. Viewing hours will be held on Monday, September 14th from 4-8 at Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen. A cremation service will be private. A Zoom memorial service will be available on Tuesday, September 15th. Details for that service will be made available on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Jersey Institute for Disabilities (NJID) 10A Oak Drive, Edison, NJ 08837 or njid.org/lakeviewschool
. Memories and condolences may be shared on Joseph's memorial page at www.flynnfuneral.com