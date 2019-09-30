|
|
Joseph Ihnat
Spotswood - Joseph Ihnat, 96, of Spotswood, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the VA New Jersey Health Care in East Orange. Mr. Ihnat was born in Johnetta, PA to the late John and Susana Ihnat and had previously lived most of his Life In Perth Amboy before moving to Spotswood twenty five years ago. Mr. Ihnat was a US Navy Veteran of the WW II war.
He was employed by AS&R in Perth Amboy as a machine operator for thirty years before retiring in 1976. Joseph was a member of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish - Holy Trinity Church, Perth Amboy and the VFW Post South Amboy. Mr. Ihnat was predeceased by his wife Mary in 1994, four brothers, Lawrence, John, Michael and Steve and two sisters, Anna Kroffe, Mary Swist and son in law Donald Lewis Sr..
He is survived by his loving daughter, Sandra J. Lewis of Spotswood, two grandsons, Donald Lewis Jr. and Jeffrey Lewis, great grandpa (GG) to Joseph and Olivia Lewis.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at a time to be announced at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Interment will follow in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hopelawn. Visitation hours will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DVA) 20 Washington Place Newark NJ 07102 or WWW.dav.org. To Leave online Condolences, Please Visit Mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019