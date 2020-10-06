1/
Joseph "Bruce" (Aka Joe Godown) Ireland
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Bruce" Ireland (aka Joe Godown)

Monmouth Junction -

(December 15, 1943 - October 4, 2020)

Bruce Ireland, age 76, lost his long battle against cancer on October 4, 2020 while residing at Park Place Center in Monmouth Junction, NJ. He was born in Somerville, NJ on December 15, 1943, son of the late Rita Zwolinski Ireland. He attended Highland Park High School and served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1964.

He was a lifelong Brooklyn Dodgers fan, even after they moved to California. Baseball was something he watch and played for as long as he could.

He is survived by his daughters, Coleen Barbiere and husband Robert, grandchildren Jake and Jenna of Randolph, NJ; Maureen Mandelbaum and husband Keith, grandson Jackson of Doylestown, PA. His sisters Jean Lazicky of East Millstone, NJ, and Mary Lee Brisbois of Manville, NJ; his sisters-in-law Judy Ireland of Washington, NJ, and Joan Day of Hillsborough, NJ, and; his brothers Robert Day of Ohio, and Jerry Ireland of Florida; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Martin Day, and Morgan (Corky) Ireland.

Funeral will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Bruce's name to Memorial Sloan Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.J. Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved