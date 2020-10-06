Joseph "Bruce" Ireland (aka Joe Godown)



Monmouth Junction -



(December 15, 1943 - October 4, 2020)



Bruce Ireland, age 76, lost his long battle against cancer on October 4, 2020 while residing at Park Place Center in Monmouth Junction, NJ. He was born in Somerville, NJ on December 15, 1943, son of the late Rita Zwolinski Ireland. He attended Highland Park High School and served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1964.



He was a lifelong Brooklyn Dodgers fan, even after they moved to California. Baseball was something he watch and played for as long as he could.



He is survived by his daughters, Coleen Barbiere and husband Robert, grandchildren Jake and Jenna of Randolph, NJ; Maureen Mandelbaum and husband Keith, grandson Jackson of Doylestown, PA. His sisters Jean Lazicky of East Millstone, NJ, and Mary Lee Brisbois of Manville, NJ; his sisters-in-law Judy Ireland of Washington, NJ, and Joan Day of Hillsborough, NJ, and; his brothers Robert Day of Ohio, and Jerry Ireland of Florida; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Martin Day, and Morgan (Corky) Ireland.



Funeral will be private.



Memorial donations may be made in Bruce's name to Memorial Sloan Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065



Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store