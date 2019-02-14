|
Joseph J. Bland
Hightstown - Joseph J. Bland, 87, of Hightstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Penn Medicine at Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, NJ.
Born in Maryborough, Ireland, Joe immigrated to Newark, NJ in 1949. He was an honorably discharged US Marine veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict, and was a proud recipient of the Purple Heart. After his service Joe went on to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Newark College of Engineering in 1967.
Joe and his family resided in Carteret, NJ for 30 years prior to him and his wife moving to Lancaster, PA in 1993 and lastly settling in Meadow Lakes in Hightstown, NJ. He was a member of St. Joseph's RC Church for many years while residing in Carteret. In his younger years, Joe was a dedicated Scout Master for Troop 86.
Predeceased by his parents, James and Julia Bland; and his wife, Mary Lou Bland; he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Louise, Kevin and Lorraine, James and Chris, Daniel, and Dr. Michael Bland and his partner, Dr. Otto Aldana; his daughter and her husband, Kathy Bland and Mark Francione; his 10 grandchildren; his 2 great-grandchildren; and his loving family in the US and Ireland.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Ave., Hightstown, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 251 Franklin Street, Hightstown, NJ.
Interment will take place Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019