Joseph J. Cox
New Brunswick - Joseph J. Cox passed away April 14, 2020, at Parker Nursing Home, New Brunswick. He was 77 years old.
Born and raised in New Brunswick and a graduate of Rider University, his entire career was as a commercial lending officer, retiring from Magyar Bank in 2012.
Joe was a man deeply committed to serving his community all his life. He was a member of Kiwanis of New Brunswick while also serving on the boards of directors as well as volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army. He served on the finance committee of Our Lady of Peace Church, North Brunswick, where he was a communicant. Joe was also a tireless fund-raiser for both the March of Dimes and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, George and Ruth (Rooney) Cox, brothers George and Richard, and sister, Ruth Lauterback. He is survived by his wife Margaret (Walen) and son Matthew, both of North Brunswick, his sister Ann Asper of Ontario, California, sister-in-law Mary Remm (David) of Hamilton, special cousin Robert (Rachael) Cox of Sussex, England and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his family Joe loved his church, attending Rutgers games with best-friend Bill Szabo, and the Jersey shore.
Burial will be private and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020