Joseph J. Gozzolino
Avenel - Joseph J. Gozzolino, 64 of Avenel passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.
Born in Jersey City, Joseph was a resident of Port Reading for 35 years before settling in Avenel and was employed by the Woodbridge Township Board of Education for 32 dedicated years as a school bus mechanic; later becoming a driver before retiring. Joe had a passion for detailing and admiring cars as well as a passion for his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed.
Joseph was predeceased by two brothers, Frank (Cheech) Gozzolino and John Gozzolino. Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Debbie (Chervenak) Gozzolino; children, Erica Gozzolino and her fiancé Eddie Small, Joey Gozzolino and his companion Racheal Magdaleno; granddaughter, Gianna Sheridan; siblings, James Gozzolino and his wife Donna, Joanne Joyce and her husband John; sister in law, Donna Simeone, many nieces and nephews and granddog Larry.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020