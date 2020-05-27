|
Joseph J. Kulik
Bensalem, PA - Joseph J. Kulik, 59, a resident of Bensalem, PA, lost a valiant battle with COVID-19 and passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. He was born in South Amboy, NJ, the fifth child of Henry and Marguerite (Puppa) Kulik. A 1978 graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School, he grew up in the Parlin section of Sayreville, NJ, and lived in Sayreville and South Amboy before moving to the Philadelphia area in the late '80s.
At the time of his passing, Joe, widely known as "Big Joe," was employed as the service manager for the Meineke Car Care Center in Fairless Hills, PA. He was well known for going above and beyond all expectations for his customers, as well as his co-workers and suppliers. Joe often exercised his dry and sarcastic sense of humor. He was a muscle car and motorcycle enthusiast, an avid NHRA fan, and an incessant viewer of "Judge Judy," just because it always made him laugh. He had an insatiable appetite for fun and good food. His nickname of Big Joe was due not only to his size, but also to his big bear hugs and, most especially, his big heart. Joe would never, ever turn away a pal or even a stranger in need, and contrary to his threats, he would never hurt a fly.
Joe leaves behind his beloved daughter Stephanie Kulik Reilly and her husband, Chris Reilly, and he was the doting grandfather of Andrew Reilly, all of Mooresville, NC. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and their wives, Michael (Maureen McGuire) and Steve (Dayna), and his sister and her husband, Cathy Mazuroski (Mark). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Ed, Tom, and Kenny. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, many cousins, his former wife, Laurie Occhipinti (Sal) and her family; and too many friends to be counted, much less named.
In accordance with his wishes, Joe's body was cremated. A celebration of his life will be announced at a future date. Your remembrances of Joe are welcome at https://www.frankvideonfuneralhome.com/ on his obituary and on his Facebook memorial page. Those who wish to do so may make a memorial contribution to the . But if you can, help someone out the next chance you get, and expect nothing in return. If they ask you why, just tell them it was for "Big Joe." He would have loved that.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020