Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Joseph J. Lula Obituary
Joseph J. Lula

Sayreville - Joseph J. Lula, age 100, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at The Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. Before his retirement he worked for Hercules Powder Company in Parlin, the Parks Department in Sayreville as well as owned and operated The Tumble Inn Bar. Joseph was a proud WWII Navy Veteran, Gunners Mate Second Class, serving from September 1942 thru November 1946. Joseph was a member of the St. Stanislaus Holy Name Society, VFW, American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Joseph was predeceased by his first wife Helen, his second wife Josephine, parents Joseph & Agnes Lula as well as his brothers Walter and John Lula; sisters Mary Roginski, Helen Bucko and Caroline Knoblock. He is survived by his step-daughter Cheryl Buffalino, grandson Vinnie Buffalino and step-sons John and Robert DeLucia as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St Sayreville, N.J. A memorial service at the Maliszewski Memorial Home and a mass at St. Stanislaus Church will take place at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 9 to May 11, 2020
