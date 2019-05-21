|
|
Joseph J. Mancuso, Jr.
Bayville - Joseph J. Mancuso Jr., 66, of Bayville, died on May 18, 2019. After courageously battling through storm after storm in rough seas, Joseph "Jimmy" Mancuso sailed on to his new journey in heaven, surrounded by the love of his wife and family. Born in Perth Amboy on November 5, 1952 to Joseph J. Mancuso Sr. and Anne Mancuso (Humeniuk), he resided in Spotswood for over 50 years spending many summers in Waretown, moving to Bridgewater and most recently to his dream home on the water in Bayville, New Jersey. He was a member of the Sea Scouts and the St. James Knights of Columbus in Jamesburg. Jimmy will be forever remembered and deeply missed by his wife and first mate of 44 years, Jeanette (nee Smith); his daughter, Melissa; son-in-law, Ken; and his treasured grandsons, Joey and Nicholas who loved every minute spent with their Pop-Pop. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister, Arlene Visinski (Ed), and many family and friends. Jimmy spent a large portion of his working life as a highly skilled auto body mechanic who strived for perfection in every repair he made, taking pride in his old school style of the craft and was most recently employed by K&A Trucking of South Brunswick before retiring. At home, he was known as a jack of all trades, who could fix anything and loved to put his personal touch on everything he had or built. With Jimmy, everything was custom. He spent his time just enjoying life with his devoted wife, having colorful conversations with his daughter who he adored, and loved to play around with his young grandsons who dearly look up to him. Jimmy had an infectious smile and would laugh with all that he met. He was always willing to lend a helpful hand to a friend or family member in need. He appreciated classic cars and motorcycles and had a lifelong love of the water and boating which he recently returned to before his passing. A simple man full of talent whose hands worked so hard for everything he had in life has been taken too soon but has forever left impressions in the hearts and lives of so many that will love and miss him forever.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, May 23rd., from 4pm to 8pm, at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Thursday, 10am at the funeral home before Funeral Services begin at 11am. Burial will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 21, 2019