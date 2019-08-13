|
Joseph J. Markano Sr.
Metuchen - Joseph J. Markano Sr., 91, of Metuchen, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.
Joseph was born in Plainfield to the late Chester and Anna Markano. Joseph was a lifelong resident of Metuchen. He was a Veteran of The United States Army having served in World War II and worked for Ford Motor Company as an Accountant for 30 years. Joseph was a lifelong Parishioner at St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen, where he was baptized. He served as an Altar Server while growing up and as an Usher for over 65 years. Along with that, he served as a secretary for the Metuchen Elks for 50 years and was a member of the Italian American Civic League of Metuchen. He was an avid sports fan.
Joseph is predeceased by his sister, Mildred Salomone.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alvira "Ellie" (Bekiarian); his three sons, Joseph Jr. and his wife Frances of Haddon Heights, Gerard and his wife Suzanne of Grenloch, and Robert and his wife Joanne of Metuchen; 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 7:00-9:00pm and Friday, August 16, 2019 from 8:00-8:30am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue, Metuchen.
The funeral will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 8:30am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home followed by a 9:00am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at www.stjude.org/
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019