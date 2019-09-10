Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Joseph Nolan
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Joseph J. Nolan


1986 - 2019
Brick - Joseph J. Nolan, age 33 of Brick, passed away on September 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. Joseph was born in Rahway, grew up in Brick and was formerly from South Amboy. He graduated from Brick Township High School and attended Ocean County College for Law and Public Safety. He worked as a manager for Rent A Wreck in Brick. Joseph is predeceased by his mother Alberta Nolan. Surviving are his father Daniel Nolan, sister, Kim Hayes, very close friend Carlos Machuca, aunt Frances Bizzoco, aunt Tammie Huff, Uncle, Paul Pascoe and cousins, Frank Bizzoco and Nicole Bizzoco Marsh. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Wednesday from 4-7pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. A funeral service will take place Thursday, 10am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Forest Green Cemetery, Morganville. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019
