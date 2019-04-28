|
Joseph J. Noonan, Sr.
Formerly of Old Bridge - Joseph J. Noonan, Sr., 88, formerly of Old Bridge, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Marlton, NJ.
Mr. Noonan, known to many as "Lefty" was born and raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. After serving in the Army, he resided in Old Bridge for many years, where he and his wife Elaine raised their family. He was a founding member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, Old Bridge, and enthusiastically attended his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was also an avid fan of the Yankees, Giants and Notre Dame teams. Professionally, he was highly-respected in the transportation business, most notably as the founder of Railhead Transfer.
Mr. Noonan was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Elaine (nee Tammaro) in 2017. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Joseph and Lisa Noonan, Shrewsbury, Ray and Beth Noonan, Millstone, Lori Slason, Swedesboro, and Greg Noonan, Ridley Park, Pa. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Raymond Ralph Noonan, and his wife Christine, Michael Scott Noonan, and his wife Christine, Sean Patrick Noonan, and his wife Maggie, Christopher Joseph Noonan, Brittany Nicole Noonan, Ryan Christopher Noonan, Tyler Joseph Noonan, Joseph Paul Slason, Kaitlin Marie Noonan, and Matthew Joseph Noonan. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Isabella Grace and Raymond (RJ) Noonan. Mr. Noonan was one of 12 children, of which he was predeceased by 8, and is survived by 3, along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 9-10 AM, followed by the funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake, at 10:30 AM. Committal, with military honors, will follow at N.J. Veteran's Cemetery 350 Province Line Rd Wrightstown, NJ 08562. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Tunnel to Tower Foundation (https:\\tunnel2tower.org). Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019