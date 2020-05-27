|
|
Joseph J. Nuzzi
Iselin - Joseph J. Nuzzi, 64, of Iselin, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Queens NY, he lived in Teaneck, Carteret, and Iselin. Joseph was a Parishioner at St. Cecelia Church in Iselin and worked at AllCom in NYC as an Electronic Technician. Joseph enjoyed trips to Asbury Park to play pinball, shooting pool, listening to classic rock esp. Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, building electronics esp. clocks, grilling good barbecue, and of course making his homemade ice cream which everyone always loved.
Joseph is predeceased by his father, John (2003).
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lucille (Zilocchi); his mother, Vivian (Castellano); his daughter, Andrea Nuzzi of Cape Canaveral FL; his son, Joseph Paul (JP) Nuzzi of Iselin; his step-daughter, Lorraine Lasky of Iselin; his sister, Ann Marie Kreminski and her husband Dave of Woodstock GA; his 3 nephews, Bryan McCrickard, Justin McCrickard, and Michael Cornell; and his niece Diana Kreminski.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 200 Cooper Ave. Iselin NJ. (www.costello-runyon.com)
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to (MDA) or .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020