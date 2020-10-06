Joseph J. Nuzzi
Iselin - Joseph J. Nuzzi, 64, of Iselin, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Queens NY, he lived in Teaneck, Carteret, and Iselin. Joseph was a Parishioner at St. Cecelia Church in Iselin and worked at AllCom in NYC as an Electronic Technician. Joseph enjoyed trips to Asbury Park to play pinball, shooting pool, listening to classic rock esp. Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, building electronics esp. clocks, grilling good barbecue, and of course making his homemade ice cream which everyone always loved.
Joseph is predeceased by his father, John (2003).
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lucille (Zilocchi); his mother, Vivian (Castellano); his daughter, Andrea Nuzzi of Cape Canaveral FL; his son, Joseph Paul (JP) Nuzzi of Iselin; his step-daughter, Lorraine Lasky of Iselin; his son-in-law, Joseph Neverowicz; his sister, Ann Marie Kreminski and her husband Dave of Woodstock GA; his 3 nephews, Bryan McCrickard, Justin McCrickard, and Michael Cornell; and his niece Diana Kreminski.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Ave. Iselin NJ 08830. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10am at St. Cecelia RC Church, 45 Wilus Way Iselin NJ 08830.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
(MDA) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.