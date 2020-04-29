|
Joseph J. Pareti
Spotswood - JOSEPH J. PARETI passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living Center in East Brunswick. He was 85 years old.
Born in the Bronx, NY, he resided there before relocating to Spotswood in 1971.
Prior to retiring in 1987, he was a northeast sales manager for Air Canada in New York.
Joseph was an avid sports and devoted N.Y. Yankees fan, enjoyed listening to jazz, big bands and Frank Sinatra and loved spending time watching movies, learning history and playing trivia games. He was also a world traveler.
He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret (Traynor) Pareti, and his father, Joseph L. Pareti; his 3 sisters, and his 1 brother.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth; their three children, Mary Mahony and her husband, Peter, of Burlington, Joseph P. and his wife, Lynne, of Milltown, and Nancy Olesinski and her husband, Michael of Milltown; sister, Joan Regan of Winnabow, NC; seven grandchildren, Zachary Olesinski and his wife, Krista, Daniel Mahony, Nicholas Olesinski and his wife, Amy, Megan Mahony, Thomas Pareti and his wife, Emily, James Pareti and Marisa Pareti, and three great-grandchildren, Cade, Chloe and Harper Olesinski.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. The family will schedule a memorial mass at Immaculate Conception Church of Spotswood at a later date.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit : www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020