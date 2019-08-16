|
|
Joseph J. Preston
Colonia - Joseph "Joe" John Preston passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Elizabeth on June 23, 1934 to Joseph and Virginia. Joe served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1951-1955.
Joe worked for the Woodbridge Township Road Department as a Supervisor for 25 years. Joe served as the Chief for the Colonia Fire Department from 1981-1982. Joe coached the Colonia Blazer's Softball team for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and served as the secretary of the Triple A Hunting Club. As an active member of The New Dover United Methodist Church, Joe volunteered in many roles throughout the years.
Joe is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Virginia, his sisters Gloria and Patricia.
Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy. Joe is also survived by his two daughters, Dawn (Peter), Jayne (John), his beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Michael and Joseph. Joe leaves behind his sister Eileen, and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will take place on Friday August 16, 2019 at the Gosselin Funeral Home from 4:00PM-8:00PM. The funeral service will begin at 9:30AM on Saturday August 17th at the Gosselin Funeral Home. The celebration of life will take place at 10:30AM on Saturday August 17th at the New Dover United Methodist Church in Edison, NJ. The cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joe's loving memory to the New Dover United Methodist Church in Edison, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019