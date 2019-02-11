Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Magdalen's R.C. Church
Flemington, NJ
Liturgy
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Magdalen's R.C. Church
Flemington, NJ
Joseph J. Stala Obituary
Joseph J. Stala

Flemington - Joseph J. Stala, 88, of Flemington, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Hunterdon Medical Center.

Viewing will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Funeral services will start with a prayer at 9:45am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30am funeral liturgy at St. Magdalen's R.C. Church in Flemington.

Entombment will follow at St. Magdalen's Cemetery in Flemington, NJ.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Branchburg 3201 US-22, Somerville, NJ 08876.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 11, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.