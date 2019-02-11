|
|
Joseph J. Stala
Flemington - Joseph J. Stala, 88, of Flemington, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Hunterdon Medical Center.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at 9:45am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30am funeral liturgy at St. Magdalen's R.C. Church in Flemington.
Entombment will follow at St. Magdalen's Cemetery in Flemington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Branchburg 3201 US-22, Somerville, NJ 08876.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 11, 2019