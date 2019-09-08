|
|
Joseph J. Thiel
South River - Joseph J. Thiel passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. He was 78.
Born in Johnstown, PA, he resided there until relocating to South River 15 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 1980, he was a custodian for Rutgers University, New Brunswick for 25 years.
Joseph was a U.S. Army Reserves veteran.
He is predeceased by his brothers, Herman J. and Lawrence, and sister, Vera Nardecchia.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Barbara; sisters, Marie Fritz and Frieda Hutsky, both of Johnston, PA, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, September 9th, from 4-7 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.bruns wickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 130 Main Street, South River, NJ 08882 (www.tbscr.org) or the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019