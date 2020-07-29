Joseph J. Toth
Honesdale, PA - Joseph J. Toth, age 86, longtime resident of Honesdale PA, died peacefully in his sleep on July 21, 2020. Joe was the beloved husband and best friend of Carol Toth (nee Bryant) for 64 years of marriage; loving father of Carol Dacey (Michael) and Eileen Johnson (Christopher); cherished "Pop" of Aleah (Christopher), Joseph (Nicole), Louis, and Adrianna; and proud great-grandfather of Clementine and Logan. He was a devoted father to his late son, Joseph J. III. He is also survived by his brother, Roger Toth, and sisters, Joanne Powell and Caroline Laubtner.
Joe lived in Carteret, NJ for most of his life; he owned a family oil business and later practiced as a grade "A" maintenance mechanic at Dri-Print Foils and Tempo Technology. He was also an active member of the US Navy Reserve and Knights of Columbus for many years. Joe had many passions: spending time with family and friends, fishing, cigars, crossword puzzles, jokes, and tinkering. His talent for fixing all things is legendary, as is his love of sweets and kindness.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Rileyville, PA prior to interment at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, in Colonia, NJ. Condolences may also be sent in care of Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home,1228 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431 (570-253-0260). Please contact the family to attend the online memorial services.
Joe loved the great outdoors and reminisced frequently about his once-in-a-lifetime camping trip across the country with his wife and children in the summer of 1972. Donations to celebrate his memory can be made to the National Park Foundation (https://www.nationalparks.org/
).