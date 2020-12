Joseph Jesionka



Edison - Joseph Jesionka, of Edison died Thursday, December 3rd at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 88. He worked for Elizabethtown Gas Co for 45 years.



Born in Poland, he lived in Edison for over 30 years.



Joseph was predeceased by his three brother Michael, Adam and Kazimiesz.



Surviving are his loving spouse of 65 years, Pauline Jesionka; 2 sons Richard Jesionka of Edison and Edward Jesionka and Anna of Florida.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:30AM at St. Helena Church in Edison. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Parlin.









