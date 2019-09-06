|
|
Joseph Kachinsky
Lebanon, PA - Joseph Kachinsky, 70, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Pennsylvania. Born in Irvington, he the son of Joseph and Anna Petrallia Kachinsky. He was a graduate of Irvington High School and a veteran of the US Air Force, serving from 1972 to 1974. He worked as a carpenter for many years.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Geraldine Kachinsky-Campos, Palm Bay, FL; his sisters, Veronica Louise Kachinsky- Haberthur and Rose-Ann Kachinsky; and his nephew Wesley William Haberthur.
Gathering with the family will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook, NJ.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bound Brook Elks Lodge No. 1388. Cremation was private.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 6, 2019