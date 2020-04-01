Resources
Manville - Joseph Kafara, Owner of Demand LLC, Welding & Fabrication in Bridgewater, died on March 24, 2020. He was 57. Born in Poland, He lived in Bridgewater, Hillsborough and Manville.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Madalyn in 2018; and father, Wladyslaw in 2003. He is survived by his beloved wife, Richelle; daughter, Julie; mother, Zofia; siblings, Maria Radwanski, H. Donna Siuta & Antoni Kafara.

Private funeral services have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
