Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
Joseph L. Seminaro Obituary
Joseph L. Seminaro

Monroe Twp. - Joseph L. Seminaro of Monroe Twp. passed away on Saturday August 31st at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick.

Joseph lived in the South Amboy/Sayreville area for 79 years where he was raised and ran his business, Top Amusement Co. He later moved to the Renaissance at Monroe community and then Monroe Village.

He was a loving and devoted father who enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing pool, playing cards, traveling and spending time with his family.

Mr. Seminaro was a 55 year member of Knights of Columbus Council #426, South Amboy.

Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years Ann Robba Seminaro, his three sons Edward and his wife Michele of Milton, NY, Robert and his wife Kimberly of Flemington and Joseph J. and his wife Pauline of Colorado, his daughter Joanne Seminaro-Reilly and her husband William of Marlboro and eight grandchildren Sabrina, Brian, Matt, Kevin, Kellyann, Kate, Julia and Dan.

He will be greatly missed by all.

A service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday September 4th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

All other services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. Seminaro may be made to the .

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 2, 2019
