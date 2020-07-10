Joseph Lamela
Brick - Joseph Lamela, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Brandywine Assisted Living in Brick. He was born in Long Branch on December 20, 1932 and lived in Edison and Somerset before moving to Brandywine Assisted Living in 2019. He was the son of the Late Joseph and Bertha Fenyar Lamela. Joseph graduated from Middlesex County Vocational School, Perth Amboy, in 1952 and retired from Elizabethtown Gas Company after 43 years where he was a Transportation Supervisor. Joe honorably served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, during the Korean War. Joe married Kathleen Koczan Lamela on September 10, 1955 at Holy Spirit Church, Perth Amboy. Joe and Kathy loved camping in their travel trailer and went to all 50 states and the Canadian Provinces. Joe was a former member of the Guardian Angels Church in Edison, where he was a Bingo worker and a member of the Guardian Angels Senior Citizens. Joe was the person everyone went to because if it were broken, he could fix it. Surviving Joe are his wife Kathleen of Brick; son, John Lamela, and his wife Karen of Brick; daughter, Joanne Lamela; six grandchildren, Daniel, Drew, and Dean Lamela, Kurt Jr. Kathleen and Jacquelyn Schulz. He is also survived by his brother in law, Charles Koczan and his wife Elsa of Pennington, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to Colonial Funeral Home Herbertsville, 1045 Sally Ike Road Brick, NJ 08724, on Monday July 13, 2020, from 2 pm to 4 pm. A funeral home service will be offered at 3:30 pm. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com