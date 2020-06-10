Joseph LaVigne
South Amboy - Joseph W. LaVigne, 87, of South Amboy died peacefully on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at home. Born in Newark he was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict. Before retiring he was employed in sales by Bernafon and later by Humphrey's Pest Control, Mountainside. A sports fan, he was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Giants and Jets. He loved music, especially the big band era, the Beatles and Chicago.
He is predeceased by his wife Geraldine "Gerri" Jones LaVigne in 2009; his son Douglas G. LaVigne and his grandson Joseph W. LaVigne, III. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Joseph W., II and Nancy LaVigne of Edison, Darren C. and Joy LaVigne of South Amboy and Corey A. and Amour LaVigne of South Amboy; his grandchildren Michelle Ann, James Douglas, Jennifer Marie, Victoria, Anthony, Amanda and Cori and his great-granddaughter Hannah.
Funeral services will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at 6:15pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
South Amboy - Joseph W. LaVigne, 87, of South Amboy died peacefully on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at home. Born in Newark he was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict. Before retiring he was employed in sales by Bernafon and later by Humphrey's Pest Control, Mountainside. A sports fan, he was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Giants and Jets. He loved music, especially the big band era, the Beatles and Chicago.
He is predeceased by his wife Geraldine "Gerri" Jones LaVigne in 2009; his son Douglas G. LaVigne and his grandson Joseph W. LaVigne, III. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Joseph W., II and Nancy LaVigne of Edison, Darren C. and Joy LaVigne of South Amboy and Corey A. and Amour LaVigne of South Amboy; his grandchildren Michelle Ann, James Douglas, Jennifer Marie, Victoria, Anthony, Amanda and Cori and his great-granddaughter Hannah.
Funeral services will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at 6:15pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.