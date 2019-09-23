|
Joseph "Liss" Liszewski
Iselin - Joseph "Liss" Liszewski passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison surrounded by his loving family. He was born and resided in Jersey City before moving to Iselin in 1970.
Joseph proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a clerk for PSE & G in Jersey City and Bayonne for over 30 years retiring in 1998. Prior to entering service Joseph was a pitcher for the Pittsburg Pirates in Brunswick GA and was an avid golfer. He was a member of the American Legions T Nultey Post 471 of Iselin and loved cooking.
He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Ceslava Liszewski, his sister and brother-in-law Lorraine and Walter Silver, his brother -in-law Harry Fowler.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years Barbara S. (Korzeniowski) Liszewski , his son Joseph W Liszewski and his wife Colette, his daughter Patricia G Liszewski, grandson Joseph F. Liszewski and his wife Karen, granddaughter Brielle Jersets and her partner Scott Gliem also 2 greatgrandchildren Olivia Marie Liszewski and Avery Nicole Gliem. Joseph is also survived by his sister Florence Fowler, also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday September 25, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Blessing will be Thursday September 26, 2019 11:00am at the funeral home followed by a Entombment at Clover Leaf Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers family request donations in his loving memory to: JFK Haven Hospice 68 James Street Edison, NJ
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019