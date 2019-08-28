Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Joseph M. Busco Jr.


1952 - 2019
Joseph M. Busco Jr. Obituary
Joseph M. Busco Jr.

Jamesburg - Joseph M. Busco Jr., 67 of Jamesburg died Thursday August 22nd at Robert Wood Johnson Univ Hospital, New Brunswick. Joe was a lifelong Jamesburg resident. He was employed for 38 years as an inspector with the Middlesex County Health Department, New Brunswick, retiring in 2011. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as an avid golfer. Joe is survived by his wife of 19 years Nadia Daoud Busco, his stepson Roy Zuluaga of Jamesburg, his daughter Angela Busco of New York State, his sister Josephine Pergola of Manchester Township and two grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg. To send condolences to the family visit LesterMemorialHome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
