|
|
Joseph M. Covert
Neshanic Station - Joseph M. "Joe" Covert, 47, died March 31, 2020. Joe was born in Somerville and was a life-long resident of Neshanic Station. He was presently employed since 1994 at OTC Arc in Branchburg. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed going to softball games, watching game shows, and was an avid NY Yankee fan. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his parents Shirley and George (Bucky) Covert, brother Keith Covert and girlfriend Leigh DeCicco, stepsisters Deborah Collison and husband John, Lisa Polkowski and husband Craig, several nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.
Donations can be made to Neshanic Volunteer Fire Company P.O. Box 633, Neshanic Station, NJ 08853. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020