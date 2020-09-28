1/1
Joseph M. Fallon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. Fallon

Edison - Joseph M. Fallon of Edison, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after reaching the age of 93 years old.

Mr. Fallon was born on September 4, 1927 in NYC to parents Thomas and Ellen Fallon. Joseph was raised in the lower east side of Manhattan. He graduated early from Seward Park High School at 16 years old, to begin working for AT&T.

At age 17, Mr. Fallon enlisted into the U.S. Navy during WWII. Throughout his life, Mr. Fallon was a member of the American Legion Beacon Post 419 in Jersey City, a veterans service organization.

On January 17, 1959, he married Kathryn M. (Ray) Fallon. They spent 3 years in Jersey City before moving to Edison, NJ in 1962. Together, they raised three children: Joseph, Ellen, and James.

Mr. Fallon continued working for the AT&T Co. for over 40 years, until he retired as a staff manager in 1984. He was a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Joseph Fallon had a lifelong dedication to helping the community. Mr. Fallon served as a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen. He was also a life member of the Metuchen Elks Lodge 1914. Over this period, he held many positions, including his last position as an Esquire which he held for over twenty years. Mr. Fallon spent many summers volunteering at the Elks Camp Moore to work with children of special needs. He was also part of the Veterans Committee and visited local VA Hospitals regularly.

Mr. Fallon loved golfing with his friends every week and played softball for his AT&T team. An avid reader, Mr. Fallon was a lifelong-learner and had a passion for history. He kept fond memories of the time he spent traveling throughout Europe.

Joseph Fallon was a strong, smart, and loving husband, father, "Pop Pop", and friend. He will be missed by many!

He is predeceased by his wife, Kathryn (Ray) Fallon; brothers, John Fallon and Thomas Fallon, and sister, Anne Marrone.

Surviving is his two sons, Joseph M. Jr. and his wife Christine of Howell, James E. of Edison; his daughter, Ellen Mulreed and her husband Thomas of Branchburg; his four grandchildren, Stephen and Corinne Fallon and Connor and Shannon Mulreed; and nieces and nephews, Jack Fallon, Mary Nolan, Ellen Sweeney, and Patrick Marrone.

The funeral will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 9:45 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen(costello-runyon.com), followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:15 am, at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment is in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.

Visitation is Thursday, 4-8 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved