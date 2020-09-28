Joseph M. Fallon
Edison - Joseph M. Fallon of Edison, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after reaching the age of 93 years old.
Mr. Fallon was born on September 4, 1927 in NYC to parents Thomas and Ellen Fallon. Joseph was raised in the lower east side of Manhattan. He graduated early from Seward Park High School at 16 years old, to begin working for AT&T.
At age 17, Mr. Fallon enlisted into the U.S. Navy during WWII. Throughout his life, Mr. Fallon was a member of the American Legion Beacon Post 419 in Jersey City, a veterans service organization.
On January 17, 1959, he married Kathryn M. (Ray) Fallon. They spent 3 years in Jersey City before moving to Edison, NJ in 1962. Together, they raised three children: Joseph, Ellen, and James.
Mr. Fallon continued working for the AT&T Co. for over 40 years, until he retired as a staff manager in 1984. He was a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Joseph Fallon had a lifelong dedication to helping the community. Mr. Fallon served as a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen. He was also a life member of the Metuchen Elks Lodge 1914. Over this period, he held many positions, including his last position as an Esquire which he held for over twenty years. Mr. Fallon spent many summers volunteering at the Elks Camp Moore to work with children of special needs. He was also part of the Veterans Committee and visited local VA Hospitals regularly.
Mr. Fallon loved golfing with his friends every week and played softball for his AT&T team. An avid reader, Mr. Fallon was a lifelong-learner and had a passion for history. He kept fond memories of the time he spent traveling throughout Europe.
Joseph Fallon was a strong, smart, and loving husband, father, "Pop Pop", and friend. He will be missed by many!
He is predeceased by his wife, Kathryn (Ray) Fallon; brothers, John Fallon and Thomas Fallon, and sister, Anne Marrone.
Surviving is his two sons, Joseph M. Jr. and his wife Christine of Howell, James E. of Edison; his daughter, Ellen Mulreed and her husband Thomas of Branchburg; his four grandchildren, Stephen and Corinne Fallon and Connor and Shannon Mulreed; and nieces and nephews, Jack Fallon, Mary Nolan, Ellen Sweeney, and Patrick Marrone.
The funeral will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 9:45 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen(costello-runyon.com
), followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:15 am, at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment is in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Visitation is Thursday, 4-8 pm.