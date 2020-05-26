|
|
Joseph M. Greiza
Barnegat - Joseph M. Greiza, 81, of Barnegat, NJ passed Monday, May 25, 2020 at home. He was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to his late parents, Joseph and Irene Greiza, where he resided and worked as the Director of Public Works for many years. Joseph attended St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick, where he remained an active alumnus. He earned a football scholarship to the University of New Mexico and graduated with an Engineering Degree from Rutgers University, before serving as a Corporal in the US Marine Corps. He retired to Barnegat 23 years ago and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Parish.
Predeceased by his beloved wife, Geraldine Greiza, he is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Debbie and Chris Pukenas, Joanne and Mark Gelato; four grandchildren, Christopher and his wife Laura, Kyle, Geena and Christina; his sweet loving companion, Kathleen Mele and her family whom he loved.
Viewing will be private with interment in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery. Barnegat Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020