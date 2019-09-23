Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Kosa Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Kosa Jr. Obituary
Joseph M. Kosa Jr.

Dayton - Joseph M. Kosa Jr., age 76 of Dayton, passed away Saturday September 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Joe grew up in South River and had lived in Dayton for the past 26 years. Before his retirement in 2013, Joseph had worked for Vertis in North Brunswick for over 35 years. He was a Tech Services Supervisor. Joe was an avid NY Giants and Rutgers Football fan.

He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary and his sister Joan Dziepak.

Surviving are his wife of 26 years Anna Kohlepp Kosa, his children Sabrina, Joseph and Amanda, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 7pm at the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave South River, with a private cremation to follow.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medical www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving

Letters of condolence, direction and completed funeral arrangements can be found at maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now