Joseph M. Kosa Jr.
Dayton - Joseph M. Kosa Jr., age 76 of Dayton, passed away Saturday September 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Joe grew up in South River and had lived in Dayton for the past 26 years. Before his retirement in 2013, Joseph had worked for Vertis in North Brunswick for over 35 years. He was a Tech Services Supervisor. Joe was an avid NY Giants and Rutgers Football fan.
He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary and his sister Joan Dziepak.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years Anna Kohlepp Kosa, his children Sabrina, Joseph and Amanda, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be Wednesday 7pm at the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave South River, with a private cremation to follow.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medical www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019