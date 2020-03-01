|
|
Joseph M. Lapczynski
Piscataway - Joseph M. Lapczynski, 63, passed away suddenly at his residence on Friday, February 28, 2020. A lifelong resident of Piscataway, Joe graduated from St. Pius X High School and in his earlier years he enjoyed scouting having attained the level of Eagle Scout.
Joe worked for the family business; Al-Rite Construction based out of Piscataway and belonged to the Carpenters Local #455 in Somerville. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and could always be found working on cars.
Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Jane Lapczynski as well as his companion Mary Miller, Joe leaves behind three siblings; MaryAnn Gengo and her husband Rich, Ronald Lapczynski and his wife Lisa, and Teri Rygiel as well as eight nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a closing service at 7:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations sent to St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway would be appreciated. Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020