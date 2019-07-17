|
Joseph M. Leatherwood, Sr.
Monroe Twp. - Joseph M. Leatherwood, Sr., 83, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold, NJ. Joe was born in Boaz, Alabama. He resided in Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire, and Nebraska, before moving to New Jersey 40 years ago. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard from 1954 to 1958. He was employed as a boiler and machine inspector for several insurance companies, until retiring in 1996. Joe was a big New York Yankee fan and loved all sports. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball and soccer. He also was an avid golfer and animal lover.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Nancy Leatherwood, and his 9 brothers and sisters.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Gloria (Thompson) Leatherwood of Monroe Township, NJ, his son Joseph M. Leatherwood, Jr. and his wife Joan (Kammerer) Leatherwood of Monroe Township, NJ, and his two grandsons; Michael Leatherwood and his wife Diana (Bubser) Leatherwood of Charlotte, NC and Kevin Leatherwood of Lexington Park, MD.
Visitation and funeral services are private and held under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home Inc.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial donations in Joe's name can be made to the Monmouth County SPCA - Homeward Bound Adoption Center at www.monmouthcountyspca.org
Published in Home News Tribune on July 17, 2019