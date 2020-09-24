1/1
Joseph M. Matisak
Joseph M. Matisak

Green Brook - Joseph M. Matisak, 61, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Somerville to the late Francis J. and Irene (Petro) Matisak, Joe lived in Manville and moved to Green Brook in 1985.

A mason by trade, he worked for K. Hovnanian Homes until retiring six years ago. A die hard Green Bay Packers fan, he loved football and spending time either at the game or watching the game with his family and friends. He enjoyed being outdoors; whether it was his daily bike ride, playing baseball, time spent on the beach or enjoying his second home in Florida, Joe was extremely active, but never missed an opportunity to crack open a bottle of Budweiser and enjoy it with whoever he was with.

Predeceased by his brother Mark in 2014, Joe leaves behind his loving wife of thirty-six years; Paula, his daughter Natasha of Bedminster and son Justin of Washington as well as his four-legged best friend, Titan. Joe is also survived by his brother Rick and his wife Kathy of Washington and his sister Sharon Monto and husband Bob of Manville.

Visitation will be held at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 12:00pm - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - 7:00pm. A funeral mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be held private. Those wishing to attend the gathering may do so all while following the social guidelines in place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations sent to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (www.mskcc.org) would be appreciated.

To send online condolences to the Matisak family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
