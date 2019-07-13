|
Joseph "Sonny" M. Revolinsky Jr.
Somerset - Joseph "Sonny" M. Revolinsky Jr., 84, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Mr. Revolinsky was born March 14, 1935 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Sophie (Neatch) Revolinsky Sr. Joe grew up in New Brunswick and lived there for many years before relocating to Somerset.
He worked for many years at Rutgers University in Duplicating and Mailing and for the US Postal Service in New Brunswick. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Joe treasured spending time with his family, friends and especially his cousins; he love to travel and organize get-to-gathers.
Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Eleanor Huether and Dolores Revolinsky and his great niece, Kate Huether.
He is survived by his nephew, Bob Huether and his wife Rosemary; his great nephew and bestest friend, Noah Huether. Along with a host of dear friends, including "the cousins".
Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 00873.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 A.M.on Monday, July 15th, 2019 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Camphill School at 1784 Fairview Road, Glenmoore, PA 19343 or at at 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 13, 2019