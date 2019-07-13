Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthias Church
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Revolinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. "Sonny" Revolinsky Jr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. "Sonny" Revolinsky Jr. Obituary
Joseph "Sonny" M. Revolinsky Jr.

Somerset - Joseph "Sonny" M. Revolinsky Jr., 84, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Mr. Revolinsky was born March 14, 1935 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Sophie (Neatch) Revolinsky Sr. Joe grew up in New Brunswick and lived there for many years before relocating to Somerset.

He worked for many years at Rutgers University in Duplicating and Mailing and for the US Postal Service in New Brunswick. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Joe treasured spending time with his family, friends and especially his cousins; he love to travel and organize get-to-gathers.

Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Eleanor Huether and Dolores Revolinsky and his great niece, Kate Huether.

He is survived by his nephew, Bob Huether and his wife Rosemary; his great nephew and bestest friend, Noah Huether. Along with a host of dear friends, including "the cousins".

Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 00873.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 A.M.on Monday, July 15th, 2019 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Camphill School at 1784 Fairview Road, Glenmoore, PA 19343 or at at 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gleason Funeral Home
Download Now