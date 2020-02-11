|
|
Joseph M. Ruiz
Colonia - Joseph M. Ruiz, 87, passed away Thursday February 6, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Mr. Ruiz, was born in New York City to his parents Antonio and Petronila he resided in Elmhurst Queen's and then Jersey City before moving to Colonia in 1969.
Joseph proudly served our country for 10 years in The United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He worked for Prudential Insurance Company in Jersey City as a Agent/Sales Manager for 37 years retiring. After retirement he worked at several realtors in the Woodbridge area in sales.
Joseph was a member of the Marine Corp League Cpl. Kevin J Reinhard Det. 189 in Woodbridge where he served as an officer. He was a member of the American Legion post 248, Colonia where he also served as an officer, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7164, Avenel. Joseph was a volunteer at Haven Hospice @ JFK Medical Center, a member for , and a member of Tooling Around the Township, in Woodbridge.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents Antonio and Petronila Ruiz, his brothers Andy and Antonio "Sonny' Ruiz. Surviving are his wife of 59 years Maryann Ruiz, his children Linda Ruiz, Christopher Ruiz and Andrew Ruiz, six grandchildren, Kyra, Kai, Delilah, Drew, Micah, Benjamin, his brother Emilio Ruiz and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial visitation Thursday February 13, 2020 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison. Funeral Mass Friday February 14, 2020 10:45am at St John Vianney Church, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers family request donations in his loving memory to: www.stjudes.org or Jeff Mullins c/o (Rebuilding Warriors) 25 Williams Street Fords, NJ 08863 www.rebuildingwarrior.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020