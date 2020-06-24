Joseph M. Vail
Montclair - Vail, Joseph M., 73 of Montclair, NJ, died peacefully at home with his loving family beside him, on June 23, 2020.
Joe was born in South Amboy, NJ. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1965, and then went on to Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire. While at Franklin Pierce, he met the love of his life, best friend and soul mate, Barbara (Bobby) Frankel. Not long after graduating from Franklin Pierce, he and Bobby were married.
While working in the financial industry in New York City, Joe studied Accounting at Pace University, and went on to become a Certified Public Accountant. Prior to his retirement, he maintained an office in Verona, NJ. He specialized in accounting and taxation for medical offices.
Joe was first and foremost a family man. For Joe, there truly was no place like home. The birth of his daughter, Emily, completed the circle for Joe. He loved and adored her with his entire being. He beamed with pride as she advanced in her career in the culinary arts. They were as close as any father and daughter could be. She was his pride and joy, and occasional partner in mischief!
Joe was an avid Giants Fan. He and Bobby were season ticket holders for many years. They got to know many Giant players, and they formed lasting friendships with fans occupying nearby seats.
Joe also loved the island of Antigua. It was like a second home for Joe and Bobby. He loved the beach, he loved to fish, and he loved the local restaurants. He even learned to scuba dive. He and Bobby are familiar faces on the island, where he leaves behind many friends. Joe's quick smile, easy laugh and Irish mug endeared him to many people. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Joe is predeceased by his parents, John J. and Marion Vail, by his brother, John T. Vail, and by his sisters, Mary T. Chapman, Sheila Inman and Celeste Tyrrell. He is also predeceased by his father-in-law, Murray Frankel, with whom Joe was very close.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Barbara F. Vail, by his daughter Emily Konn, her husband Jason Konn, and by his grandchildren, Brianna and Jamie Konn. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathleen T. Vail and Su-Ann M. Gilger, and by his brothers, Paul J. Vail and James P. Vail, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his care giver, Maria Elana De La Lanza who provided her beloved "Mr. Joe" with much care and comfort in his final months and days.
Due To Covid 19, the family is planning a private memorial service. Arrangements by Cremation Society of New Jersey - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.cremationnj.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.