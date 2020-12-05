1/
Joseph Manger
Joseph Manger

Jupiter, FL - Joseph Manger peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home in Jupiter, Fl. He was 104 years old.

Born in Perth Amboy, he resided there, in Woodbridge and in Monroe Township before moving to Jupiter last year.

Mr. Manger was a United States Army veteran of World War II serving as a mess Sergeant in the European theater. He worked at Smith's Pharmacy in Perth Amboy for many years. He then owned and operated Manger's Pharmacy in Perth Amboy before retiring in 1985. He was an avid stamp collector and animal lover his entire life.

He was a former communicant of Saint Stephen's Catholic Church in Perth Amboy and of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Monroe Township.

Mr. Manger was predeceased by his wife, Jeanette, in 1993.

Surviving are his beloved daughter, Carol Rouxel, and her husband, Walter, of Jupiter, FL; and his nieces Maryann and Joann and nephews Stanley and George.

Funeral services will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church, Jupiter FL on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A livestream of the service will be available at StPeterJupiter.com at that date and time.

Funeral services were entrusted to Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Private interment will be at St. Gertrude Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated in New Jersey at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, West Palm Beach, Fl. in Mr. Manger's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.




Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
