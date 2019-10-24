|
|
Joseph "Eddie" Marzella
Joseph Edward Marzella, 90, of Edison, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Mary Anne Hale Pavilion Haven Hospice, Edison.
Born in Metuchen, he resided in Edison for 57 years.
Eddie was a Union Brick Layer, as well as a self- employed Brick Layer. He was an Army Veteran.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Sylvia Marzella; two sons, Christopher Marzella of Edison and Jay Marzella of South Amboy; two grandchildren, Robert Marzella and his wife Melissa and Kathleen Raines and her husband John; two great grandchildren, Christopher and Carly.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1-3 pm, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (Costello-runyon.com).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019