Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27),
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Marzella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Eddie" Marzella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Eddie" Marzella Obituary
Joseph "Eddie" Marzella

Joseph Edward Marzella, 90, of Edison, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Mary Anne Hale Pavilion Haven Hospice, Edison.

Born in Metuchen, he resided in Edison for 57 years.

Eddie was a Union Brick Layer, as well as a self- employed Brick Layer. He was an Army Veteran.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Sylvia Marzella; two sons, Christopher Marzella of Edison and Jay Marzella of South Amboy; two grandchildren, Robert Marzella and his wife Melissa and Kathleen Raines and her husband John; two great grandchildren, Christopher and Carly.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1-3 pm, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (Costello-runyon.com).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now