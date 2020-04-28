|
Joseph Metallo
Sewell - Joseph Metallo, age 83, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township.
Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the beloved son of his late mother Carmella Mazza Metallo, his late father Samuel Metallo and late biological father Nicholas Nastasi.
He had been a resident of the New Brunswick/Somerset area for over 50 years, and Jackson for 21 years before moving to Sewell in 2019 and Hammonton in 2020. He was a journeyman for Sheet Metal Worker's Local #27 in Highland Park before retiring in 1991. After retirement he worked as a gardener at Great Adventure in Jackson.
Mr. Metallo was an avid bowler and recorded a handful of 300 games. He also participated in bowling with the stars and was a member of the Ocean Lanes Bowling League in Toms River. He was a born and raised, die-hard Yankees and Rutgers football fan. He would always tell you his two favorite baseball greats were Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. He loved doting on his wife, children and grandchildren and was a very proud and happy go lucky man. He was always known as the prankster of the family and making everyone laugh any chance he got. He was a wonderful and loving brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be wholeheartedly missed by his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Samuel Metallo in 2017.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years Karen J. (Baier) Metallo; three daughters - Darlene Iannucci and her husband David of Sewell, Colleen Metallo of Bridgewater and Eileen Linde and her husband Steven of Jackson; two brothers - Rocco Metallo of Paragould, Arkansas and Nicholas Metallo of Jackson; and eight grandchildren - Stefany and Bethany Miljkovic, Chase Nipper, Joseph, Kenneth and Jason Wise and Steven and Nicole Linde.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Foundation in his name.
Private funeral services with burial in Van Liew Cemetery were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020