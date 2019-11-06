|
Joseph Mulvanerton Jr
Old Bridge - Joseph Vincent Mulvanerton, Jr., 83, of Old Bridge, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at his residence in Old Bridge.
Joseph was born on June 9, 1936 to Joseph & Anna Mulvanerton in Jersey City, NJ. Joseph worked in the engineering industry for over 40 years, finally retiring in 2003, from EBASCO Services in New York City, NY, as a Contracts Manager. On June 7,1958, Joseph married Rosemary Leone. Joseph and Rosemary lived in Jersey City, NJ before moving to Old Bridge 55 years ago.
Joseph was a Communicant of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Old Bridge. He spear-headed numerous fund raising campaigns for the Church, including their renovation project. Joseph served as Past Grand Knight of the Knights Of Columbus, and served as Financial Secretary for 40 years, for a total of 55 years of membership. He is a member of the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh in Old Bridge, the Polar Bear Motorcycle Club, and the Past President of the Old Bridge Winter Riders Club. Joseph also served as a member of the New Jersey Air National Guard. He eventually earned his private pilots license.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Anna Brennan Mulvanerton and his two sisters Helen Minissale and Anne Daly.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rosemary; his children Mary Mulvanerton, Joseph V. Mulvanerton III, and his wife Siobhan, Patricia McLaughlin and her husband, Pat; his sister, Mary Marotta; two grandsons, Michael and his wife Caitlin and Patrick McLaughlin; and his great-granddaughter, Emma McLaughlin.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at the Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:30 am, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 83 Throckmorton Lane, Old Bridge, NJ.
Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Burial Park and Mausoleum, Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
For those wishing to make a donation in Joseph's name they can do so to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth, 480 Red Hill Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748.
Online condolences can be given at www.oldbridgefh.com <http://www.oldbridgefh.com>
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019