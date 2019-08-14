|
|
Joseph Nespole
Edison - Joseph Nespole of Edison passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Somerset.
Born in Brooklyn, Joseph was a longtime resident of Port Reading before settling in Edison who was a devoted father and loving husband who took care of his ailing wife for many years. Joseph loved all sports, especially the New York Yankees. Mr. Nespole enjoyed visiting the Jersey Shore, Atlantic City and was an avid concert goer. He was fond of spending time with his family and friends as well as being with his great grandchildren who brought him immense joy.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Rosalie; daughter, Angela Nespole; parents, Joseph and Josephine Nespole and sister, Marie Wojek.
Surviving are his children, Josephine Pysniak of Woodbridge, Tom Nespole of Carteret, Terri Ann Nespole of Bedminster; grandchildren Rich Nespole and his wife Melissa of Washington, NJ, Rocky Pysniak of Woodbridge; great grandchildren, Gabriella, Hunter and Angelina Nespole; cousin Jim and his wife Carol Lee as well as their son's Gregory, Matthew and their families along with cousins, nieces, nephews and best friends Ruben and Jimmy
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Friday, August 16, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Entombement will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019