Joseph P. Accordini, 82, died on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1938 to the late Pauline and Peter Accordini in Raritan, NJ.

Joseph worked for Supreme Fur in Manhattan, NY. He was dedicated to his country serving in the Army National Guard. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. Joseph will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Margaret "Peggy", loving daughter Christine (Dan), cherished grandchildren Nichole (Art), Jacqueline (Steve), 4 great grandchildren Kevin, Dannielle, Trystin and Max. He is predeceased by his parents and a sister Florence Barbato.

Funeral services are private under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com

"Going back to where I came from before I was born" and "I'm not in charge"

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"




Published in Courier News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
