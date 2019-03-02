|
Joseph P. Bufano, Sr.
Formerly of Carteret - Joseph P. Bufano, Sr., 71 of Monroe and formerly of Carteret passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Perth Amboy, Joseph was a longtime resident of Carteret before settling in Monroe. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 38 years as a letter carrier. He also refereed and umpired different sporting events. Joseph loved vacationing with his wife, Charleen, in Aruba and adored spending time with his 12 grandchildren. He will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Charleen Bufano, and his parents, Peter and Lucy Bufano. Surviving are his children, Joseph Bufano Jr. and his wife Debra of Manalapan, Peter Bufano and his wife Arlene of Marlboro, Christopher Bufano of Monroe, and Nicholas Bufano and his wife Melissa of Manalapan; his grandchildren, Juliana, Jaclyn, Joseph, Dean, Justin, Ava, Gianna, Preston, Vivian, Olivia, Charlie, and Sophia. Also surviving are his brother, Sam Bufano, and his sister, Mary Cesari, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Monday, March 4, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019