Joseph P. Fortino
- - Joseph P. Fortino passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
He was 87 years of age.
Born in Sharpsburgh, PA, Joseph resided in East Brunswick, where he volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and was a part of the East Brunswick Teachers Association. Joseph was a Guidance Counselor for Hammarskjold Jr. High and East Brunswick, High School, as well as a Basketball coach for Hammarskjold. He also coached High School swimming in Pittsburgh. Joseph was a veteran of the US Navy, serving in the Korean War.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Philomena and Ida.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary (Slenkovich) Fortino, and his daughter Regina and her husband Gregg Snipp.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 11th from 4-8pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, April 12th at 10:15am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Old Bridge, followed by mausoleum entombment at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
For more information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.Rezemfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019