Joseph P. Georgianna
Cranbury - Joseph P. Georgianna, 53, of Cranbury, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Christine Cuoco of Ruby Memorial. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home, 152 North Main Street In Milltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Milltown, NJ
Born and raised in North Brunsiwck, NJ, Joseph is a graduate of Piscataway Vocational School. Joseph worked for Midstate Sprinklers and the Township of Lakewood.
Joseph was a car enthusiast, who loved working on cars and helping others with their own cars. He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix or build anything even his own house.
Joseph is pre-deceased by his father, Joseph Georgianna and step father George Leppert. He is survived by his beloved mother Elizabeth Leppert, loving sister Rosemarie Georgianna, dear nephew Mark Terrizzi and cherished dog Sally.
Joseph will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019