Joseph P. Ivanitski
Carteret - Joseph P. Ivanitski 69, a long-time resident of Carteret, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Joseph was a proud Marine veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a lead mechanic for 32 years at Supermarkets General in Avenel. He belonged to the Marine Corp League in Avenel and was the president of Lake Island Rifle and Pistol Club in Carteret.
He is predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Helen Ivanitski of Carteret. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Susan; 2 daughters, Amy Vidnansky of East Brunswick and Danielle Wunderlich of Monroe; 4 grandchildren (Michael, Leah, Harper and Declan); and his brother, Michael Ivanitski of Naples, Florida.
Due to the "stay at home" mandate in NJ, services will be private under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. A memorial/celebration service will be held sometime in the future. Family and friends will be notified in advance.
The family will be making a donation in Joseph's name to the Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park. If you would like to contribute please contact the family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020